Jackson woman accused of hiding drugs in her body

A Jackson woman has been charged with possession of methamphetamines even though police say she tried to hide the drugs inside her body.

That’s according to our CBS sister station in Detroit.

The station reports that 27-year-old Rachell Cook faces up to 10 years in prison on the possession charge.

She was charged on Monday after a traffic stop in Gaylord.

Cook was not the driver, but police suspected her of placing the drugs inside her body. Officers sent her to a hospital to have them removed. Cook then went to jail. She remains behind bars at the Otsego County Jail.

The driver of the car was a 34-year-old Boyne City man who had an arrest warrant.