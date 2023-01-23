JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents say cockroaches have been a problem for years at the Grand River Ridge apartment complex in Jackson. One woman claims very little is being done to help.

“It’s a lot. it’s terrifying. it’s disgusting. I worry for my daughter and her health,” she said.

The single mom says she’s lived there for a few years.

“We’ve been trying to move but it’s hard being a single mom and only having one income.”

And right now, she feels like there’s no escape.

“The whole apartment is infested. They are in my room, my daughter’s room, the bathroom, the living room and the kitchen. They come out of the front door when you open. They are in the hallway, they are in the laundry room, they are everywhere.”

She says she’s asked for help from management, but nothing is being done to fix the problem.

“They would come in and they would spray in the kitchen and then in the bathroom and then they would leave.”

The city says they’ve heard complaints from this area in the past, including structurally with the buildings as well as previous cases of bed bugs and roaches. The city also says it’s working to address the issues with management and adds previously a pest company did a full report on each unit. The woman living here says she’s also heard complaints from nearby apartments, and for her one solution comes to mind.

“I think they should tear this whole place down because unless they completely attend and heat up these building, they are not going to take care of these issues.”

But in the meantime, she’s asking the management for one thing.

“The only thing I want from them is to let me leave without me having to spend $1,500 dollars to break my lease.”

We spoke with officials with the apartment company today and at this time they don’t have a comment. The city says any complaints should be submitted to the community development department.