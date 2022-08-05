JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of finding freedom and strength through healing.

“There are little moments that I didn’t think were helping me but they were,” said Hannah Duran.

For Duran, her story started years ago when she says she was in an abusive relationship and searching for a way out.

“It was pretty difficult to leave that relationship, but once I had the courage to do that. I knew it was going to be hard but I didn’t know how hard it was going to be.”

She says her ex stalked her for the next 17 months despite filing 31 police reports and multiple personal protection orders.

“I was very scared to be alone, I felt alone,” she said.

Duran says her ex was in and out of jail for 135 days. She went to Florida to try and escape, and it was there on the beach where she says God spoke to her and said these words.

“I’m not going to let you drown in these waves.”

Those words eventually inspired her to return to Jackson, and to the supportive arms of a group called “SOAR.” It gave her the wings and help she so desperately needed.

“That why I am where I am today because of the women in the SOAR house.”

It also inspired her to start her own organization called “Healing in the Waves.”

“We talk and we share our stories because there is healing in sharing stories and we also support and encourage each other,” Duran said.

Now Duran is also working to raise money to help woman pay for security cameras, all while holding onto hope that others going through something similar can find their own freedom and healing.

“We don’t ever have to overcome hardships alone. That’s not what we’re meant to do. We’re meant to have people love us and wrap their arms around us and that’s why it’s so important to get support from the community.”

Duran also plans to release a documentary later this fall. It’s another way she’s fighting to support other women.

“You are stronger than what you think.”

Healing in the Waves meets every Thursday from 5pm to 7pm at the Lean Rocket in Downtown Jackson.