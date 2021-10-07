Jackson women team up to help others in need

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – “We want to not survive. We want to thrive,” said Tashia Carter.

Carter is a leader for ‘Residents in Action.’ It’s a group built of community leaders, advocates, professionals, and everyday people all with one thing in common, they want to be the hands and feet of helping people in need in their community.

“It represents a paradigm shift. It represents people leading their own change and just simply being a resource to do so,” said Carter.

It’s a boots-on-the-ground approach with teams of people that have grown up here and who have seen up close the growing need.

“People with lived in experience, those with established connections.”

People like Salena Taylor. She works around the clock to provide people with basic needs items as part of her organization Partial to Girls. She says she’s helped more than 7,000 struggling people in the last 4 months. She’s hoping it helps immediate needs and inspires others.

“Just do not give up. Never give up if you’re alive continue because as long as you continue to just live, and try things will get better,” said Taylor.

Carter says it’s also about keeping people safe, adding there is a lot of mistrust from people in the black community with the vaccine. That’s why right now they are also working to provide accurate information so that they can be properly informed to make their own decision.

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there and so we’re trying to tackle that head-on and get correct information,” said Carter.

Both say they don’t know how long the effects of the pandemic will last, but they will not stop working to provide a better tomorrow for the people in their community.

For ways you can get involved call 517-962-3073