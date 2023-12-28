LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The future downtown Jackson YMCA is now “construction ready,” the YMCA leadership said Thursday.

The announcement follows eight years of work toward the construction phase of the project, “including navigating a global pandemic,” officials said in the news release Thursday.

Scheduled construction begins January 8.

Upon completion, the new YMCA will include a 13,000-square-foot addition. There will be a new entry and commons area, a Kids Zone, a wellness space and improved access to all the levels of the building.

In addition, renovations are planned to enhance the Y’s track, and to upgrade the HVAC system, lighting, finishes, accessibility and state-licensed childcare viability.

Officials said final steps in the last few days have included securing financing from County National Bank, along with a final guaranteed maximum price agreement from the lead contractor, Granger Construction.

“The financing supports YMCA operations while capital campaign donors honor their pledged commitments,” according to the news release.

In recent months, the YMCA streamlined the building project to align with its $25 million budget, they said. “This meticulous effort resulted in significant cost savings, preserving $5 million while ensuring the continuation of crucial member benefits,” according to officials in the statement.

New Jackson YMCA rendering, 2019

The Jackson YMCA and its members are already feeling the changes, as the the YMCA leadership moves temporarily from its current facility to a nearby building on Franklin Street that the organization owns.

The downtown Jackson YMCA has entered the construction-ready phase for its new facility. (Jackson YMCA)

In addition, the wellness center is temporarily relocating to the downtown Y’s small gym.

There will be a brief ceremonial groundbreaking event Feb. 1 in the large gym at the current YMCA, on Wesley Street in downtown Jackson. More information is to come, officials said.