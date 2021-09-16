Jackson’s Bright Walls Mural Festival begins

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson’s most colorful festival returns to downtown starting today.

“It’s really helped put Jackson on the map and that’s what keeps it going,” said Co-Founder, Clay McAndrews.

McAndrews was born and raised in Jackson. It’s where he was named most artsy of his high school class, a recognition that’s paved the way to bring bright spots of color and positivity to his community.

“The original reason that Bright Walls started is we wanted to attract people to Jackson Michigan and create memories by taking photos in front of really great murals from artists all over the world.”

In its four years, the festival has brought 40 murals to downtown. From alleyways to the walls of restaurants and businesses and now neighborhood coffee shops like this one.It’s here where Victor Ving came all the way from California to help create a special Jackson greeting. He calls it a postcard in the 21st century.

“Sure it’s our art, but really I think we want it to belong to the locals because the ideas all come from the locals, so we really want people to have a sense of ownership of this piece when we’re gone,” said Ving.

This week events are back, including live music, food trucks, and shows. as well as time to take in the artwork that’s taken place through years of hard work.

McAndrews says he wants these murals to become a backdrop for memories and hope for generations to come.

“When people come to Jackson we really hope that they just take away that there is a lot of beauty and hidden gems in Jackson in addition to all the great murals.”

Next year will be the festival’s finale, an event organizers say will add one final spray of color.