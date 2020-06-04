Jackson’s MLK Center to get new workout center

Jackson, Mich. (WLNS)– Are you ready for a good workout?

When the City of Jackson’s new Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center re-opens later this year, residents can enjoy new exercise equipment donated by Alro Steel, a local metal distribution

company.

The refurbished exercise area, named the Alro Steel Weight Room, will contain new equipment

such as ellipticals, treadmills, weight machines, and other exercise equipment.

The MLK Center is currently undergoing a $1.9 million renovation from the City of Jackson. Along with the new weight room, the center is receiving a larger kitchen, building addition for more

office space, a new roof, resurfaced gym floor, and more windows throughout the facility.

The MLK Center has been an important part of Jackson’s south side community for more than 50 years, providing recreation programs for all ages. This new investment will help the MLK Center continue to thrive as a vital community resource for another 50 years.

