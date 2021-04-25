Jackson’s ‘Spring Fling’ downtown this afternoon

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The weather is supposed to be warm and sunny which should make Sunday afternoon the perfect Spring day in Jackson.

That’s why starting a 12 p.m. a number of downtown retailers and restaurants are gathering for a vendor market place which organizers are calling the Spring Fling.

It will go from noon to 6 p.m. in the Blake building downtown, where there will be more than two dozen local vendors as well as live music.

Organizers say it’s a chance to get out with friends and family, do some shopping and grab a bite to eat from a local business.