January Job Fair offers new employment opportunities

The January Job Fair is offering multiple positions across seven different companies including the healthcare sector, senior care, transportation and manufacturing.

The job fair will take place Tuesday Jan. 14 at 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 1975 W. Main Street in Owosso on the second floor of the building.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resume to have it reviewed at 12 p.m. The job fair begins at 1 p.m. Applicants should also be prepared for interviews.

Companies that will be hiring include:

CIE Newcor MTG of Owosso: machine operators, quality inspectors, manufacturing tech, quality tech, heat treat tech, material handlers

Randy’s Wise Durand Automative Group : office staff, BDR representative, technicians

Indian Trails Motor: full-time drivers for Owosso, Romulus and Kalamazoo

Memorial Healthcare: dietary, housekeeping, nursing, imaging CNA and more

Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center : CNAs, nurses, dietary