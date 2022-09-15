JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man has been found guilty of multiple felonies related to a shooting that occurred on July 18, 2021.

The shooting took place outside the Foundry Bar around 2:24 a.m. and resulted in three people getting injured.

Defendant Trashawn Johnson was found guilty of the following:

Two counts of assault with intent to murder

Three counts of felony firearm

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

One count of felon in possession of a firearm

First off, I want to thank the jury for doing their civic duty to serve as jurors. We are very pleased with the verdict. This was an extremely violent case. I also want to thank the Prosecution trial team of Assistant Prosecutor Attorney Jeremiah Smith and Det. Michael Klimmer of the City of Jackson Police Department and Det./Sgt. Sam Sukovich of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department for doing an excellent job in both preparing and presenting the case to the jury. Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka

Johnson’s sentencing date is scheduled for Oct. at 8:30 a.m. before Circuit Court Judge Susan Jordan.