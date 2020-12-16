Jeff Daniels to host virtual concert at Ore Dock Brewing Company on Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Emmy award-winning actor, director, singer/songwriter, and Michigan native Jeff Daniels will be performing live at Ore Dock Brewing Company on Saturday.

“Jeff Daniels: Online & Unplugged,” will be an intimate virtual concert experience full of original songs, personal stories from his stage and movie career, along with an audience Q&A following the show.

The event will start on Saturday Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. Proceeds from ticket sales will go on to benefit the Vista Theater. For more information on the event, click here.

One of the last works to entertain crowds at the Vista Theater for the Coronavirus Pandemic was a performance based off of Daniels’ 2001 film Escanaba in Da Moonlight.

Jeff Daniels has made numerous appearances in the Upper Peninsula. In 2016 Daniels and a film crew from the Travel Channel visited the Marquette area to film a show titled, “Take me Home.“

