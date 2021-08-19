Jessy Gregg sworn in as new East Lansing mayor

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Jessy Gregg was sworn in Thursday night as the new mayor of the city of East Lansing.

Gregg was first elected to city council in November of 2019 and selected as the Mayor Pro Tem in September of 2020.

Former mayor, Aaron Stephens, stepped down last month.

Gregg says since it’s already been busy since she took over. There’s been flooding and the continuation of the pandemic and is now getting ready for Michigan State University students to return.

“I’ve got move in from MSU, we’ve been really talking a lot about the fact that we’ve got, you know, essentially two incoming freshmen classes, not academically, but we’ve got, you know, sophomores that didn’t get to have their freshmen years. Football after a year off, right, is gonna be a little exciting,” said Gregg.

She has a secured spot as mayor until November. Then the city council will again select candidates for mayor and vote for either Gregg or other council members. Either way, Gregg says it’s a privilege to fill this role.