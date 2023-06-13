EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The 50th anniversary tour of Broadway musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” is coming to the Wharton Center in East Lansing.

The show runs from Tuesday to Sunday as part of Wharton’s 2022-2023 Broadway season.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is a retelling of the final weeks of Jesus Christ’s life told through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s score is based in rock and includes several songs that went onto be endearing hits, such as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Superstar.”

Faith Jones, who plays Mary, said the show is for all audiences and she believes anybody can enjoy the material regardless of their faith.

For more information, including showtimes and ticket prices, visit the Wharton Center’s website.