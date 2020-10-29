countdown
Jill Biden and Eric Trump set to campaign in Lansing today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Both Jill Biden and Eric Trump are scheduled to make campaign stops in Lansing today to gather as many last-minute votes and support as possible.

Eric Trump will hold a Make America Great Again rally at the Hope Sports Complex beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Biden, meanwhile, hasn’t provided a location for her appearance scheduled for 1:30 p.m. which could mean that the event will not be open to the public.

We expect President Trump to be back in Michigan, more specifically Oakland County tomorrow, and former Vice President Joe Biden in Michigan this Saturday.

