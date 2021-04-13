JOB ALERT: Dean Transportation is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Dean Transportation is hring for two different positions.

SCHOOL BUS DRIVER

Dean Transportation is seeking safe, caring and compassionate bus drivers to transport Lansing School District and Ingham ISD.

The company offers part-time to full-time hours and flexible scheduling.

Positions start at $17.50 per hour. New hire sign-on bonus of up to $750 available for a limited time as well! Paid training to obtain a CDL is provided – no prior professional driving experience is needed!

Complete benefits package including medical, dental and vision insurance, 401K, life insurance, paid time off available.

Dean Transportation will hold open interviews again here in Lansing on Friday, April 16th from 9-11 A.M. at 4600 Aurelius Road.

SERVICE TECHNICIAN (DIESEL MECHANIC)

Dean Transportation is seeking diesel technicians to handle vehicle maintenance, diagnosis, and repair on school buses, motor coaches and passenger vehicles.

Full-time positions for second and third shifts available. Pay is based on experience and certifications.

Training is provided! New hire sign-on bonus up to $750 available for a limited time as well.

Complete benefits package including medical, dental and vision insurance, 401K, life insurance, paid time off available.

Dean Transportation will hold open interviews again here in Lansing on Friday, April 16th from 9-11 A.M. at 4600 Aurelius Road.

Anyone looking to apply can also do so here.