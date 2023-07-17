LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Midwest Bus Corporation is looking to hire Production Associates & Maintenance Techs.
The jobs do not require previous experience.
The company offers competitive wages with overtime and attendance bonuses. Midwest Bus is also offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus.
There are also paid holidays and vacation pay. Other benefits include:
- Employer-Matched 401k
- Profit Sharing Incentives
- Free Life Insurance, Short- & Long-Term Disability
- Free Gym Access
- Education Assistance
For more information, call Midwest Bus at 517-789-0200 or visit its website below.