LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Midwest Bus Corporation is looking to hire Production Associates & Maintenance Techs.

The jobs do not require previous experience.

The company offers competitive wages with overtime and attendance bonuses. Midwest Bus is also offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus.

There are also paid holidays and vacation pay. Other benefits include:

Employer-Matched 401k

Profit Sharing Incentives

Free Life Insurance, Short- & Long-Term Disability

Free Gym Access

Education Assistance

For more information, call Midwest Bus at 517-789-0200 or visit its website below.