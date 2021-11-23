Job Alert: Neogen is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Neogen is hiring machine operators and manufacturing supervisors.

  • Machine Operator positions are open for 2nd & 3rd shifts. Duties include dispensing media through machine, labeling components & inspecting product. Benefits and pay include:
    • $15.50 an hour
    • Health, Dental, Vision and 401k
    • Accruing PTO
    • Internal growth opportunity
  • 2nd Shift Manufacturing Supervisor shifts are open. This position entails supervising and training employees. Maintain equipment and facilities to meet assembly demands. Benefits include:
    • Health, Dental, Vision and 401k
    • Accruing PTO
    • Internal growth opportunity

