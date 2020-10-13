Jocelyn Benson joining discussion on election night expectations

Lansing, Mich (WLNS) – 6 News is your local election headquarters, and later today Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and other guests will be joining a virtual panel to help area residents learn about what to expect for this years election.

The discussion is being facilitated by The Center For American Progress, and organizers say, it’ll heavily focus on the ballot counting process and why the electoral results may not be announced for several days after the election.

during the discussion, Jocelyn Benson will be joined by Center For American Progress Vice President Adam Connor, Benjamin Hovland of the U.S Election Assistance Commission, and many others.

Th panel is happening today at 11:30am, and to join in on the discussion you’ll need to register for the event. You can find that link under the “Seen on 6” section of WLNS.com.