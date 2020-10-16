Joe Biden making campaign stop in Michigan today

Mich, (WLNS)- 6 News is your local election headquarters, and today Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will be traveling to several locations in Michigan in order to gain more support from voters.

According to information released from the Biden campaign, the former vice president will be holding three events. The first is taking place in Southfield, which will focus on expanding access to affordable health care.

Following that event, Biden will be attending a virtual meeting with African American faith leaders.

In the evening, Joe Biden will finish his stop in Michigan at a voter mobilization event in Detroit to promote early voting.

Today’s visit by the former vice-president is taking place right before President Trump’s rally scheduled in Muskegon tomorrow.

6 News will be here for you with the latest on all campaign visits on-air, online, and on our 6 News app.