Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan receives support and concern from lawmakers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– President-elect Joe Biden announced his nearly $2 trillion relief plan, tat includes another stimulus check, assistance for communities and businesses, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and other ways to help the country as the fight continues through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I know what I just described is does not come cheaply.. but failure to do so will cost us dearly,” said Biden.

Biden’s plan has received support from democrats like Senator Gary Peters. He wrote on Twitter: “President-elect Biden’s American Rescue Plan would provide much-needed emergency relief to speed COVID vaccine distribution and help families and communities in Michigan& across the country that are hurting. I look forward to working together to swiftly pass more COVID relief.”

Republican Congressman Tim Walberg says he does have some concerns and questions about the plan that need to be examined further. Such as making sure extra money isn’t given to states and local governments that already were in financial trouble before the pandemic even started.

“When you talk about giving this to state and local communities, how are you going to police that in such a way that I’m not paying and my taxpayers aren’t paying for excess burdens that other states have put on themselves?” asked Walberg.

He says he also has some concerns about extending unemployment benefits. “The additional unemployment insurance is a problem because even in my tele-town hall tonight I heard several businesses call and say the fact that we gave them the extra 600 dollars a week encouraged employees not to come back,” said Walberg.

Overall, he says he does support most the plan so far. “Dollars going towards schools, towards PPE, hospitals, some additional testing, I think there could be a bipartisan willingness to look at those and support,” said Walberg.

Republican Congressman John Moolenar also explained his concern over raising minimum wage. He said in a statement: