John Hickenlooper drops bid for White House

Democratic presidential candidate former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The race to be the Democratic candidate for president in 2020 just narrowed.

John Hickenlooper, the former Colorado governor, is ending his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

He said he is giving “serious thought” to running for U.S. Senate next year in Colorado.

In a video statement, Hickenlooper said he was proud of the campaign.

Hickenlooper, a former businessman, qualified for the first two debates but has had a difficult time gaining traction in the crowded field.

There are currently 22 Democrats vying for the nomination.