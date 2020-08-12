Jonathan Greene is Jackson’s new City Manager

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson City Council unanimously voted to make the City of Jackson’s new city manager Jonathan Greene.

Greene has been a familiar face around Jackson for the last 11 years as he’s worked his way through City government. His latest job has him working on the top floor of Jackson City Hall as the new City Manager. Greene was appointed to the position by the Jackson City Council at their Aug. 11 meeting.

He had been serving as the Interim City Manager since the Feb. resignation of longtime City Manager Patrick Burtch. Greene was most recently working as the Public Works Director and previously held positions as the Downtown Development Authority Director, Economic Development Director and Assistant City Manager.

The new City Manager said he’s very grateful for this opportunity.

“There are a many challenges facing Jackson, I think my collaborative approach and community relationships can help us overcome anything we face,” Greene said. “I look forward to what is next and will work diligently with City staff to make a difference in our community and serve residents.”

Greene resides in Jackson’s Fourth Ward with his wife and children.

Greene’s City Manager appointment received a unanimous vote from the City Council.

Mayor Derek Dobies says it was a big vote of confidence in his abilities. “Right after Jonathan started working as the Interim City Manager, COVID-19 hit, and our City faced a grave crisis. His leadership through these tough times has shown him to be a compassionate and collaborative leader for Jackson,” Dobies said. Other councilmembers had words of welcome to Greene at the meeting.

“Over the past six months I have been entirely pleased with Jonathan’s performance,” said Third Ward Councilmember Jeromy Alexander at the meeting.

“We are lucky to have developed a local talent over the past decade and it’s a pleasure to see him move into the top spot.”

Shane LaPorte, a former City Code Enforcement Officer, has been appointed Assistant City Manager.