LANSING, Mich. – In the August heat, nothing is more refreshing than a dip in the pool.

WLNS anchor Jorma Duran took full advantage by jumping into the pool wearing his slacks, button-up shirt and tie.

The classy cannonball was done to celebrate the Dapper Dads charity contest at Sparrow Hospital.

Each vote costs $5 and the proceeds go toward the Sparrow Foundation.

Duran is currently in the running with other handsome Lansing dads, and votes are being collected until Sept. 13 at 5 p.m.

You can vote for Duran by visiting the Dapper Dads website.