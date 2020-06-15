Joshua Langford wants to play for Michigan State next season

EAST LANSING, MI – FEBRUARY 20: Nick Ward #44 and Joshua Langford #1 of the Michigan State Spartans look on during warm ups prior to the game against Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Breslin Center on February 20, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Joshua Langford was ‘boot free’ as he and three other members of the Michigan State men’s basketball program arrived at the Clara Bell Smith Student-Athlete Academic Center today to begin their first round of testing for COVID-19.

It’s a part of MSU’s ‘Return to Play’ plan to get its athletes back to voluntary summer workouts, and with Langford showing up today it only solidifies that the twice-injured senior wants to return to MSU next season.

At least that’s his hope.

Tom Izzo said Langford, a 6 foot, 5 inch guard from Huntsville, Alabama, wants to come back and play for the Spartans next year, and Izzo would love to have him, however it all depends on his progress over the summer and into the early fall.

More members of the @MSU_Basketball team are walking in for COVID-19 testing!



In this group are Julius Marble, Mady Sissoko, Malik Hall, and Joshua Langford. pic.twitter.com/cOqLFpDYPW — Audrey Dahlgren (@AudreyDahlgren) June 15, 2020

Langford showed great promise in his first two seasons with the Spartans. He was named a co-receipient of MSU’s best defensive player award in 2017-18.

Hehas served as a captain for the past two years despite the injuries that limited his playing time. He was hurt 13 games into the 2018-19 season and missed most of the 2019-20 campaign after another injury.

Langford is currently going through rehab after undergoing successful surgery on his left foot back in February.