DOVER, Del. (CBS) – In Delaware, a judge has now approved an $850 million dollar proposal by the Boy Scouts of America to compensate tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused by scout leaders and others when they were younger.

Officials say the lawsuit represents more than 70,000 men.

The deal will also allow the boy scouts to move ahead with a proposed reorganization plan that would allow the group to exit bankruptcy by the end of the year.