Judge boots challenge to mass mailing of ballot applications

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the secretary of state’s mailing of absentee ballot applications to millions of voters who did not request one, ruling that Jocelyn Benson had “clear and broad” authority to do so.

State Court of Claim Judge Cynthia Stephens’ decision Wednesday had been signaled after she rejected a request for a preliminary injunction in June. Benson, a Democrat, in May began sending the applications to all voters who were not already on permanent absentee ballot lists, as a way to encourage absentee voting and dissuade in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic.