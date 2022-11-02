LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Judge Rosemarie Aquilina wants the Ingham County prosecutor out of office over what she said are plea deals that put the community at risk.

During a court hearing surrounding a double murder, Judge Aquilina said she changed the sentencing from the 30 to 50 years recommended by the county Prosecutor Carol Siemon to a sentence of 70 to 100 years in prison.

Judge Aquilina said that since Prosecutor Siemon has been elected, she has been seeing plea deals that carry lighter-than-expected punishments.

The circuit court judge said the deals are leaving communities unsafe and they do not take into account the people who come into her courtroom with a history of offenses.

“She is offering a deal. Because she doesn’t believe in life offenses. She is not a legislator, she is not a judge. And she is making our community unsafe. If someone has an offense that should be charged as a life offense, it should be done in accordance with the law. And if she wants to change the law she should run for the legislature,” said Judge Aquilina.

In a statement from prosecutor Siemon, she said Judge Aquilina has a right to her own opinion and has used her bench before to make those opinions heard. Siemon said her focus is on the victims and their families.

She later said that her “Responsibility is to do my best to hold people responsible for the harm they cause others while also ensuring that the criminal legal system is fair, ethical, and just.”

You may remember several members of law enforcement have also come out against prosecutor Siemon and her stance when it comes to firearm charges. Some of them even called her policies “garbage.”