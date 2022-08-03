GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Oakland County judge on Wednesday ruled to continue a temporary restraining order preventing county prosecutors from pursuing abortion cases under Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.

The temporary restraining order requested by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s attorneys had been granted on Monday.

Michigan Assistant Attorney General Linus Banghart-Linn argued that the “balance of harms is so lopsided.” Her attorney said not allowing the restraining order to continue would cause “chaos” and a “state of confusion.”

Banghart-Linn argued that county prosecutors have not been able to enforce the law for the past 50 years, so there will be no harm if they cannot enforce the law before voters make a decision on an abortion rights ballot initiative in November or before the state Supreme Court makes a ruling.

On the other side, he said women who need abortions now will be harmed if the restraining order is rescinded.

“Abortion is inherently a time-sensitive thing,” he said.

Opposing council David Kallman said the restraining order should be ended “immediately,” arguing it should never have been issued to begin with.

Kallman questioned the way the temporary restraining order was requested. The attorney said the governor’s attorneys failed to show immediate harm the applicant would see without the order.

“How is she harmed as the governor of Michigan and so needs this TOR?” he said. “I think we can all stop right there.”

He pointed out that the applicant is not the women of Michigan, but rather the governor of Michigan.

Kallman also argued it was based on a constitutional right that does not exist.

“We have no constitutional right that they’re basing this on. What they’re asking you to do is, ‘Because we filed a complaint and we’re trying to change the law and we’re trying to add a new constitutional right to the law, give us a TRO now before anybody has even decided the issue,'” Kallman said. “Frankly it’s been granted on the basis of a non-existent constitutional right.”

Attorneys speaking on behalf of multiple prosecutors, including Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting, spoke in support of keeping the restraining order.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald also spoke at the hearing.

“I’m concerned about my 12-year-old rape victim that won’t know whether or not she can go to a medical professional and end that pregnancy because it was a result of rape,” she said. “I’m concerned about women who are confused and the chaos that’s going to cause. It’s not mere confusion, it’s affecting a very vulnerable population and women everywhere.”

The Michigan Court of Claims had ordered Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to not enforce the ban, along with anyone she supervises, back in May. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and Jackson County Prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka argued they were not supervised by the AG’s office, so the injunction did not cover them.

The Michigan Court of Appeals agreed with the prosecutors in a Monday ruling, saying because they are local officials the Court of Claims did not have jurisdiction over them. The court also said Becker and Jarzynka are not supervised by Nessel.

Whitmer’s attorneys filed for the temporary restraining order in response, which was granted. The motion noted that the Court of Appeals did not rule on the constitutionality of the abortion ban, which Whitmer and Planned Parenthood of Michigan have challenged.

There will be a hearing on whether the restraining order will become a preliminary injunction in two weeks.

— News 8’s Rachel Van Gilder contributed to this report.