LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Clinton County Circuit Court Judge has denied a former DeWitt police officer’s motion to dismiss multiple charges against him, including felonious assault.

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, on Jan. 14, 2021, Chad Vorce, 43, of DeWitt Township, allegedly drew his gun twice while off duty, and outside of his jurisdiction, after approaching a van he described as driving erratically in his neighborhood.

Vorce followed the van, which was being driven by a newspaper delivery person, a Black man, out of the neighborhood, which is west of Airport Road about a mile north of I-69.

The first time Vorce drew his gun was on Airport Road. He drew the gun a second time in a gas station parking lot where the van driver eventually stopped.

On-duty law enforcement from the DeWitt Police Department and Michigan State Police eventually arrived on scene at the gas station.

On a recording of an MSP trooper, you can hear him repeat what Vorce said.

”He told the kid right to his face, when I see a Black guy, you know I think you’re doing stuff like this,” said the trooper.

The van driver’s mother contacted Michigan State Police in December 2021 to state that he wanted to pursue charges against Vorce.

A Daubert hearing is scheduled for June 21 to determine if a proposed defense expert will be allowed to testify at trial.

Vorce’s trial is scheduled for Sept. 19 at the 29th Circuit Court in St. Johns.