Judge denies employee’s temporary restraining order against MSU vaccine requirement

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A judge has dismised a Michigan State University employee’s temporary restraining order against the University’s vaccine requirement.

The restraining order was part of a larger lawsuit that filed by the employee, Jenna Norris, that alleged the University’s vaccine mandate was unlawful.

The restraining order would have prevented MSU from firing Norris over her refusal to receive the vaccine during the course of the lawsuit.

The Judge cited lack of “a strong likelihood of success on the merits of her claim” and that Michigan is an at-will employment state.

Norris argued that as the COVID-19 vaccines were not FDA approved, it was unlawful to mandate them without an option to opt-out. However, the Judge dismissed this, saying that as the Pfizer vaccine is now FDA approved, “her arguement under the Emergency Use Authorization statute would be moot.”

The lawsuit itself has not been dismissed.

A copy of the dismissal can be found here.