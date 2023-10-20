LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A judge has extended a restraining order preventing former MSU football coach Mel Tucker from releasing text messages about his sexual harassment accuser, Brenda Tracy.

Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Wanda Stokes extended the temporary restraining order on Friday. It prevents anyone associated with Tucker from releasing text messages and other information about Tracy.

The original temporary restraining order was issued Oct. 6, by Ingham County Circuit Court Judge James Jamo, after Tucker and his legal team released a trove of text messages belonging to Tracy.

Judge Stokes’ order reads in the relevant portion:

“All Defendants, their agents, servants, employees, and attorneys, and those persons in active concert, possession or participation with them are restrained and enjoined from releasing, possessing, using, distributing, retaining any messages, calls, text, emails, and any other data and/or information from Ahlan Alvarado’s cellphone, relating in any way to Jane Does 1 & 2, Brenda Tracy, LLC, Set the Expectation LLC, its board, members, directors, officers, agents, associates, organizers, employees, clients, and/or sexual assault victims with whom they are associated. “

A hearing is scheduled in front of Judge Stokes on Oct. 26.