Judge lowers bond for Gov. Whitmer kidnapping suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two men from Munith who were arrested in the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and potentially kill other state officials were in court today for a bond hearing.

Today, Judge Klaeren out of Jackson District Court decided to lower the bond for 42-year-old Pete Musico of Munith, whose lawyer said is “too soft” and was removed from the group.

He is one of eight who were charged with a plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer.

Musico, one of the co-founders of the Wolverine Watchmen Militia Group and his codefendant Joseph Morrison, 26, were charged earlier this month with felonies: threat of terrorism, gang membership and providing martial support for terrorist acts and felony firearms.

The two allegedly hosted tactical training to group members on Morrison’s property in the town of Munith.

Two weeks ago, Musico’s attorney filed a motion for bond review, which was set at 10 million dollars.

Today at the hearing, judge Klaeren called that “grossly excessive” and changed the amount.

“I’m going to reduce the bond to 100 thousand dollars. I think in that regard- Mr. Musico is under such a microscope. That he would have to be absolutely nuts not to travel the straight and narrow,” Judge Klaeren said.

As of now, we can only confirm that Musico’s bond was lowered, no word on Morrison’s.

Musico will be required to have a GSP tether and stay 500 feet away from any state government building and elected officials. And he cannot have contact with potential witnesses.