Judge: MSU policies could have made women vulnerable to athlete assaults

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –A federal judge took aim at Michigan State University, saying its policies could have made women vulnerable to being sexually assaulted by male athletes.

The 21-page ruling from Judge Paul Maloney, who presides in Michigan’s Western District, denied MSU’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a woman who says she was raped by three basketball players in 2015.

The plaintiff, Bailey Kowalski, filed the lawsuit in 2018. In the complaint, she said she was drugged and raped at an off-campus apartment by the three basketball players.

MSU filed a motion to dismiss in July 2018, saying Kowalski did not allege any facts that would make MSU liable under Title IX for an assault that happened off-campus.

Kowalski filed an amended complaint, and cited other incidents where alleged rapes committed by athletes were not handled properly by the university, and handled differently from other cases.

Maloney took MSU’s motion to dismiss under advisement in March. In his ruling filed Wednesday, he made the following statement regarding MSU’s policies:

“The Court finds that the allegations in Plaintiff’s complaint render plausible her claim that MSU maintained official policies that left her and other female students vulnerable to sexual assault by male athletes. Plaintiff has sufficiently pleaded that MSU allowed reports of sexual assault to be handled “off-line” by the Athletic Department and outside the normal channels of Title IX investigations. Similarly, the attempts to cover-up or otherwise obfuscate the University’s handling of sexual assault reports made against male athletes, the attempts to conceal the names of prominent male athletes when mentioned in police reports, and the attempts to discourage female victims from reporting their own assaults all tend to show that sexual assaults by male athletes were handled in ways that would minimize scrutiny and potential punishment for such acts. If such a policy or custom existed, it is plausible that the

policy itself was a cause of Plaintiff’s assault. MSU’s arguments to the contrary do not carry the day for disposition of the instant motion.” Federal Judge Paul Maloney, Western District of Michigan

Michigan State University Spokesperson Emily Guerrant released the following statement on the ruling to 6 News:

“The ruling represents the next step in the legal process for this lawsuit. Since 2015, MSU has been working to make campus a place of awareness, respect and safety – a place where any form of sexual assault and harassment is not tolerated. We have also been working to improve our prevention and response efforts, especially for survivors who have to navigate complex systems and try to make informed decisions under difficult circumstances.” Emily Guerrant, University Spokesperson

