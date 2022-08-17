LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Opponents of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban wanted Judge Jacob Cunningham in Oakland County to issue a preliminary injunction preventing the ban from taking effect until the legal process plays out.

According to 6 News media partner MLive, Judge Cunningham only issued an extension for the current restraining order in the case, Giving him more time to decide on whether to issue an injunction.

The 1931 ban could not be enforced after 1973 when the Roe v Wade decision took effect.

However, it was never repealed and could take effect now that Roe has been overturned. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is leading the legal challenge to that ban, claiming that the Michigan constitution protects abortion access.