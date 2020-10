LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan Judge decides that the option of registering online for an absentee ballot is not against the law.

Judge Cynthia Stephens says critics waited too long to seek an injunction and only theorizing that fraud might occur. The Secretary of State started online absentee voter applications in June and more than 74,000 voters have submitted online applications for an absentee ballot for the upcoming election.