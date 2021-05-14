Judge rejects Marlena’s request to void charge, fine

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A judge on Friday denied the request of a Holland restaurant owner to have a charge voided and a fine returned.

Marlena Pavlos-Hackney — was thrown in jail for defying COVID-19 orders — and her legal team were trying to get a contempt of court charge thrown out. The 56-year-old is the owner of Marelena’s Bistro and Pizzeria.

Pavlos-Hackney requested access to audio or video from a March court appearance where she was hit with a contempt charge. Her lawyer said the case was never formally called, and he that had poor internet connection so he couldn’t do his job to the fullest.

Pavlos-Hackney’s also asked for a return of her $15,000 fine.

The judge denied the requests.

The state has said her license could be restored if she agrees to follow all COVID-19 rules.