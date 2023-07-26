LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson County prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka reported on Wednesday that Soloman Snellenberger was sentenced on 1 Count of Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) in the 1st Degree.

Soloman Snellenberger received a sentence of 25 to 50 years. The maximum possible sentence for Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 1st Degree is life.

Prosecutor Jarzynka was pleased with the judge’s decision, “First, I want to thank Judge McBain. This is a very strong sentence and appropriate for the facts.”

Jarzynka continued, “I also want to thank the Blackman Leoni Township Department of Public Safety for investigating this case. They did a great job. In particular, Detective Sam Philipp did an excellent job.”

Jarzynka says, “Justice was served,” for the victims, their families, and the community.