Judge sentences women to community service in honor of victim's love of dogs
HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) -- - A woman who was blamed for a fatal crash in western Michigan must perform community service in honor of the victim's love of dogs.
The Holland Sentinel reports 56-year-old Rhonda Vandermyde was sentenced Wednesday to probation and 300 hours of service at the Humane Society. Relatives told a judge that 60-year-old Ruth Bull's favorite cause after family was her three Chihuahuas: Zoe, Zeke and Jorge.
Vandermyde pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor for the July crash that killed Bull.
Vandermyde, a driver for VanEerden Trucking, told police that she was adjusting the air conditioning and didn't see vehicles stopping for a traffic signal in Port Sheldon Township. She struck a van and a Jeep driven by Bull.
Vandermyde says she's "sorry for what everybody is going through."
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Sex assault survivors can track case progress online
A new database is gradually being rolled out across the state, starting in Southwest Michigan.Read More »
-
When you should expect to see legal pot shops here in Mid-Michigan
Recreational marijuana is officially legal tomorrow, but if you want to visit a dispensary, you...Read More »
-
Grand Rapids police chief quitting after more than 4 years
City Manager Mark Washington says Rahinsky has made the Grand Rapids police department a "model...Read More »