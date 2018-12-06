News

Judge sentences women to community service in honor of victim's love of dogs

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) -- - A woman who was blamed for a fatal crash in western Michigan must perform community service in honor of the victim's love of dogs.

The Holland Sentinel reports 56-year-old Rhonda Vandermyde was sentenced Wednesday to probation and 300 hours of service at the Humane Society. Relatives told a judge that 60-year-old Ruth Bull's favorite cause after family was her three Chihuahuas: Zoe, Zeke and Jorge.

Vandermyde pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor for the July crash that killed Bull. 

Vandermyde, a driver for VanEerden Trucking, told police that she was adjusting the air conditioning and didn't see vehicles stopping for a traffic signal in Port Sheldon Township. She struck a van and a Jeep driven by Bull.

Vandermyde says she's "sorry for what everybody is going through."

