Judge strikes down latest attempt to challenge state election

Detroit, Mich. (WLNS)–A circuit court judge has denied a request for an audit of the vote in Wayne County.

The lawsuit asked the audit to be done by the Wayne County clerk. The judge said that while the plaintiffs did have the right to request an audit, it couldn’t be done by the county clerk’s office.

Instead, it must be done by the Michigan Secretary of State, who has already said that an audit of the state election would be done.

The ruling called the lawsuit “nothing but speculation and conjecture.”