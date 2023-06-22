On June 23, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. led 125,000 people down Woodward Ave. in Detroit. (Photo/Detroit Historical Society)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared June 22-25 as “June Jubilee: A Celebration of Freedom.”

The designation marks historic events shaping the national progress toward equality, justice and civil rights, according to a statement from Whitmer’s office.

On June 23, 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led a march on Detroit’s Woodward Avenue, then delivering his “I Have a Dream” speech for the first time.

“This year marks 60 years since Dr. King debuted his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech right here in Detroit,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II spoke about the Detroit NAACP, historical role in Michigan’s social progress over more than a century.

“Since its founding, the Detroit NAACP has been an integral part of campaigns for social justice and human rights,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II.

“Since we took office, members of the NAACP have been active members of several different task forces aimed at ending racial disparities in health care, education, housing, and opportunity. Michigan is a place where anyone, no matter who you love, how you identify, or the color of your skin, can prosper,” Gilchrist continued.