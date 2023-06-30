LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The name of the victim in a June 25 Lansing shooting homicide has been released by the Lansing Police Department.

LPD officers were dispatched to the area of St. Joseph and Cherry sheets in Lansing at around 1 a.m. on June 25.

Upon arrival, they found 58-year-old Willie Allen dead with a gunshot wound in the street.

Lansing Fire Department responded as well. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.

LPD spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said in an email the department will continue with updates on the homicide as they become available.