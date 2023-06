LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Wednesday, the Michigan House of Representatives adopted a bill making June 2023 Michigan Dairy Month.

The dairy industry provides over 111,000 thousand jobs in Michigan.

National Dairy Month is traditionally celebrated in June to encourage dairy consumption to promote healthy eating habits.

Last year, Michigan ranked 6th in the nation for dairy production.

The industry is an important part of Michigan’s economy and this aims to promote the industry.