A Louisville police detective will be fired over the death of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by officers in her home March 13, the city's police chief said Friday. Taylor, who was studying to become a nurse, was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home.

In a scathing letter to Detective Brett Hankison, Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said he plans to begin termination proceedings against the officer. The chief said he made the decision after reviewing the results of the department's internal investigation.