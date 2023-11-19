Dinosaurs have taken over Meridian Mall for the next couple of weekends.

Jurassic Empire’s exhibit opened Saturday and has dozens of animatronic dinos for you to check out. With the weather getting cold, good indoor activities are something that people want right now, especially to keep kids busy.

“This is all about getting the kids’ imaginations going. Allowing the kids to kind of come up with what they’ve visualized in their heads since they were kids,” said Chris Songer, General Manager of Operations at Jurassic Empire. “They’ve seen them on TV; they can come out here and see our rendition of dinosaurs for themselves.”

With the dino exhibit returning for another year at the mall, Songer said seeing people’s reactions to the moving animatronics never fails to put a smile on his face.

“We’ve got about 30 animatronic dinosaurs, we’ve got rideable dinosaurs, bounce houses, fossil digs and all kinds of great activities,” Songer said.

Visitors at Meridian Mall Saturday reflected on the in-person dinosaur experience. “They look so real. I like how they have motion censors, so they have real live animation and movement too. And then you get to learn a little about the dinosaurs, things I didn’t know, the history behind them,” said Kevin McIntosh.

McIntosh came out with his family. He said it was the perfect event for his dino-loving son. “Kind of scared, curious, all the emotions all-in-one for my son. But i love it; he’s having fun right now,” McIntosh said.

Jurassic Empire, the exhibit, opens at Meridian Mall Saturday, Nov. 18. (WLNS)

Anthony and Delores Rogers were also having a great time, bringing their grandson out to spend time with them.

“We enjoy seeing him have fun; that’s our pleasure. Just seeing him have a good time and spending time with him,” Anthony Rogers said.

The expedition will be open this weekend and next weekend, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. This Friday, Nov. 24, it’s open 4 p.m.-8 p.m., inside the old women’s Younkers. You can get tickets here.