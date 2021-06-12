Jurassic Golf grand opening today

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The opening of a brand new mini golf course — Jurassic Golf — is set for later this morning.

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. before doors are open for the first time.

“We are thrilled to be providing a new option for entertainment in the Jackson area,” said Cammie Walz. “We have been blown away by the support and engagement from our community before we have even opened. The Blake family has always been really intentional about supporting Jackson and local businesses and in keeping with that tradition we have some interesting partnerships we will be announcing over the next few weeks.”

“The Blake Family should be commended,” said Chamber President & President CEO Craig Hatch. “They`ve taken a property that has sat virtually vacant for years and turned it into what is sure to be a vibrant, family friendly entertainment option our community can be proud of.”

The course will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and there will be food trucks and prize giveaways all day along.