JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Anthony Jones III has been found guilty for his role in an Aug. 25, 2020 Jackson County murder.

Jones, who was 17 at the time of the murder, was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder and felony firearm.

Jones was charged alongside Aivery Banks, who was also 17 when the murder occurred.

Banks pleaded guilty on June 27, 2022.

Officials said Banks fired two shots and Jones fired one shot at the victim, Lataveon Cosey, while Banks and Jones were riding in an SUV at the intersection of Hallett Street and Longfellow Avenue in Blackman Township, killing Cosey.

“First off, I want to thank the jury for doing their civic duty to serve as jurors. We are very pleased with the verdict. This was a violent case,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.

Jones’ sentencing date is set for Aug. 25 before Circuit Court Judge Edward Grant.