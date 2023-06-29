JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A jury has returned a verdict of guilty for a man accused of arson and home invasion in the case of a January 2021 apartment fire in Jackson.

The jury found Deshawn Ellison guilty of first-degree arson and first-degree home invasion.

He is accused of breaking into an apartment and setting a fire at Jackson’s Reed Manor Apartments in January 2021, according to a press release from Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jerard M. Jarzynka.

A sentencing date is set for Aug. 17 at 9 a.m., before Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson.

The maximum possible penalty for first-degree arson in Michigan is life imprisonment.