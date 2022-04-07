GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The jury in the federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor will continue deliberating Thursday morning.

It did not reach a verdict Wednesday, after its third full day of deliberations.

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris all face charges in the trial.









Defense attorneys argue they were entrapped. Prosecutors argue they were predisposed to the kidnapping.

If convicted, the four men could face life in federal prison.

Nearly 40 witnesses were called to testify over the three weeks of the trial and prosecutors introduced 400 evidence exhibits, giving jurors a lot to go through.

Deliberations will begin around 8:30 a.m.

Stay with us for the latest throughout the trial.