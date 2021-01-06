Justice Elizabeth Welch begins tenure on state supreme court

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – History will be made later today as Justice Elizabeth Welch will officially begin her tenure on the Michigan Supreme Court that’ll once again have women outnumber the men.

Justice Welch was officially sworn in on December 29th by Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack in the state`s supreme court courtroom.

The newly sworn in justice – as well as the rest of the court – will hear their first oral arguments of the new year beginning at 9:30 a.m. and will hear nine cases over the next two days.