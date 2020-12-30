Justice Elizabeth Welch sworn into Michigan Supreme Court

LANSING. Mich (WLNS) – On Tuesday, December 29th, the Michigan Supreme Court officially swore in Justice Elizabeth Welch.

The oath was administered by Chief Justice Bridget Mary Mccormack in the state’s supreme court courtroom.

Justice Welch formally served as the Vice President of the board of education at the East Grand Rapids Public Schools and has been practicing law for 13 years at Welch Law, PLC.

The newly sworn in justice, as well as the rest of the court, will hear their first oral arguments of the new year on January 6th.